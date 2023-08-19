Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara-Sidharth And Others At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday Bash

Aamir Khan, Sidharth-Kiara at the party.

Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward for Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash in Mumbai last night. Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra led the celeb roll call. Shweta Bachchan, along with son Agastya and daughter Navya, was also pictured at the party. The guest list also included Karan Johar, Ananya and dad Chunky Panday, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sameer Soni and Neelam Kothari among others. See the photos from the party here:

Ranveer Singh, who will star in Excel Entertainment's Don 3, showed up in style.

Hello there, Aamir Khan. The superstar, who has featured in Excel Entertainment's Dil Chahta Hai and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, was all smiles.

Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra in a picture-perfect moment.

Shweta Bachchan pictured with kids Navya and Agastya Nanda.

Ananya Panday attended the party with dad Chunky by her side.

Strike a pose like Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Neelam Kothari and husband Sameer Soni, who recently starred in the Ritesh Sidhwani produced Made in Heaven 2, happily posed together.

Sussanne Khan showed up with the usual suspect - boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Manish Malhotra pictured together at the party.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pictured at the party.

Ritesh Sidhwani is a film producer and the co-founder of Excel Entertainment and has backed films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!! and Gold among others. His next big venture is Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is expected to release in 2025.It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.