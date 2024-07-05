Weekend Binge: 5 Ranveer Singh Films To Watch On His Birthday

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. (courtesy: YouTube)

For all the Ranveer Singh fans, it is a special week. After all, the actor will celebrate his 39th birthday on Saturday, July 6. Ranveer made his debut with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. The film also featured Anushka Sharma. After making a blockbuster debut as Bittoo Sharma, Ranveer has been a part of many blockbuster projects including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and 83. On his birthday weekend, let us dedicate our watchlist to one of the most energetic stars of B-town. Without further ado, below is the list of some of Ranveer's best movies that you can watch:

1. Band Baaja Baaraat - Prime Video

Remember the dialogue “Business kar le mere sath, bread pakode ki kasam kabhi dokha nahi dunga”? Of course, we all do. Be it the songs or Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's chemistry, the Maneesh Sharma film ticked all the boxes.

2. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela - Jio Cinema

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela marks Ranveer Singh's first film with the love of his life, Deepika Padukone. Needless to say, the duo's chemistry in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is worth watching over and over.

3. Gully Boy - Google Play

The film is inspired by the lives of rap artists Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, and Divine. Ranveer's Murad Ahmed is also an aspiring street rapper, who is struggling with financial issues. The film marked the debut of Siddhant Chaturvedi. Alia Bhatt was also a part of the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

4. 83 - Netflix

The movie narrates the inspiring story of the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team that brought home the 1983 World Cup Trophy. The sports drama also featured Deepika Padukone, Wamiqa Gabbi, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Harrdy Sandhu.

5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Prime Video

Ranveer Singh last appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. The love story also marked Karan Johar's return as a director. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra were also a part of the movie.

Which one of these movies is your favourite?