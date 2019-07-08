Deepika Padukone's 'High On Cake' In Ranveer Singh's Birthday Hangover Pic

Ranveer Instagrammed this photo of Deepika (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday Ranveer shared an adorable pic of Deepika smiling "High on cake," he captioned the photo

Deepika Padukone lit up Ranveer Singh's birthday with her 1000 watt smile, courtesy cake. Ranveer Singh celebrated his 34th birthday in London and as a birthday-special treat, delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes shot of Deepika Padukone, chilling on an easy chair. The ear-to-ear smiling photo of Deepika has been explained by Ranveer in the caption: "High on cake". "Happy birthday to me," he added. Yes, a belated happy birthday to you, Ranveer. Looks like Deepika has joined Ranveer in London again and simply a side profile of the actress is enough to give us a whiff of her uber-chic sense of fashion - she can be seen wearing an oversized denim jacket over a white shirt paired with black stockings.

Here's what some cake can do to Deepika Padukone.

Deepika's birthday greeting for Ranveer was a throwback photo of the Gully Boy actor, to which she attached a very personal message for the birthday star: "Sensitive and emotional, caring and compassionate, generous and gentle, funny and intelligent, delightful and faithful... all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante... but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you."

On his birthday, Ranveer's return gift for fans was his first look as Kapil Dev for his film '83.

Ranveer and Deepika married in November last year - '83 marks their first film together after the wedding. Deepika plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the movie. '83 releases on April 10 next year.

