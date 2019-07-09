Deepika Padukone Overwhelmed As Her Met Gala, Cannes Looks Inspire Pride Parade. See Pic

Deepika Padukone: "They looked absolutely stunning". (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram story will surely bring a smile on your face. The actress shared a picture of members of the LGBT community wearing outfits inspired by her Met Gala and Cannes looks at a pride parade in Vadodara on June 29. The photo was originally shared by news agency ANI, following which a fanpage dedicated to the actress posted the same picture on their respective Instagram profile with a message from Deepika Padukone. The message from the Bajirao Mastani actress read: "It was heartening to see them wear their vision of my Cannes and Met Gala outfits for the pride parade march in Vadodara. I came across some pictures of them and they looked absolutely stunning." In the picture shared on social media, the members at the pride parade can be seen wearing outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone's famous pink gown from Met Gala and lime green dress from Cannes. The LGBT community celebrates pride month in June.

Deepika Padukone, who attended the Met Gala for the third time this year, upped the fashion game at the event in her custom metallic pink Zac Posen gown. Her red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival in May also trended for several days. Her Cannes special wardrobe include a lime green Giambattista Valli dress, which she paired with a pink turban, a striped pantsuit, a black and neon green dress, a white lace shirt and pants and a floral maxi dress.

But first, take a look at Deepika Padukone's latest Insta story:

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story

Now, check out the posts shared by ANI and the fanpage:

Gujarat: Members of LGBTQ+ community today held a pride parade march in Vadodara. pic.twitter.com/LI2tEBkyJv — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, check out the outfits worn by Deepika at Met Gala and Cannes this year:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is prepping to play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in '83, which features her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. '83 releases on April 10 next year. Deepika's film Chhapaak is also slated to open in theatres on January 10.

