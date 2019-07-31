Ranveer Singh's Retro Birthday Wish For Sister Ritika Bhavnani Will Take You Way, Way Back

Ranveer Singh Instagrammed this photo (courtesy ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh made her sister Ritika Bhavnani's birthday extra special with his Instagram greeting card. Setting the throwback mood just right, Ranveer Instagrammed an old photo of his elder sister from what appears to be one of their summer beach holidays. If you are hoping to see a pint-sized Ranveer as well, you'll be disappointed but this Nineties' nostalgia-laden photo will surely make up for it. A much younger version of Ritika Bhavnani can be seen chilling on a sunbed with a stereo placed beside her. Describing his sister's chill mode, Ranveer said: "Pretty much sums it up. Happy birthday, Didi. I love you."

Here, take a look:

The Bhavnanis maintain a strictly guarded social circle away from the showbiz limelight but we spotted Ritika Bhavnani a lot more than usual last year, courtesy Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's November wedding. The couple released stunning photos from their mehendi ceremony from Italy's Lake Como and Ritika featured in one of the priceless memories with mom Anju Bhavnani and also Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone.

Last year, Deepika was Ranveer's plus one at Ritika's birthday party. After Deepika and Ranveer's wedding, Ritika had also hosted a glitzy DJ bash for the couple in Mumbai. Deepika's Frida Kahlo-ish look for the night trended for days.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy with Kabir Singh's '83, in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone plays his wife in the film. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

