Inside Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Mumbai Party. A Night To Remember

Glimpse of Ranveer, Deepika's Mumbai party (courtesy deepikapadukone.closet)

Highlights Ranveer's sister Ritika hosted a party for the couple on Saturday The newlyweds let their hair down at the party Pics of Ranveer and Deepika from the party are viral now

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone let their hair down at last night's party in Mumbai, which was hosted for the newlyweds by the groom's sister Ritika Bhavnani at the Grand Hyatt. While the couple restrained from sharing pictures from the party online, glimpses of the crazy night that was have been shared on social media by some of the guests. Fan clubs have quickly procured the inside pictures and made them go viral as of Sunday morning - while Ranveer features in most photos, Deepika makes seldom appearances. In one of frame, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with their epic dance moves. Couple goals, truly! The guest list comprised the couple's closest friends, including casting director Shanoo Sharma and Anshula Kapoor.

For the party, Deepika opted for an embroidered lehenga and styled her look with traditional jewellery. Some pictures on social media also suggested that Deepika later appeared to change into casuals. But it was Ranveer Singh who set the fashion bar high yet again with his party outfit - he picked a piece from designer Manish Arora's collections. As entertainment for guests, there was were hockey tables and other games. Here's how much fun last night's party was.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will continue their wedding festivities with a reception party for their industry friends on November 28. The couple are also expected to host another party afterwards on December 1, just a day ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reported wedding date. Deepika and Ranveer returned to Mumbai on November 22 on the evening after their Bengaluru reception.

Ranveer and Deepika had flown over to Bengaluru within days of their touch down in India. They returned from their destination wedding in Italy on November 18. Ranveer and Deepika, who dated for six years, had two wedding ceremonies on November 14 and November 15 in Italy's Lake Como in the presence of close friends and family.