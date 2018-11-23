What Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Gave Away As Wedding Favours

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding ceremony in Italy

Did you know what Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave their wedding guests as giveaways? The star couple apparently gifted beautiful silver plated photo frames to their guests, along with handwritten notes. The company, which designed their wedding giveaways, shared the picture on their Instagram timeline and wrote, "Beauty is in minimalism, but that's also what's challenging. It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding giveaways." To post it on Instagram, they used a picture of Deepika and Ranveer from their Sindhi wedding, but added a disclaimer that the photo is only used for representational purpose. Take a look at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding giveaways here.

Isn't it a beautiful?

Deepika and Ranveer dated for six years before they got married in Italy's Lake Como last week. On November 14, they married as per Konkani traditions and on November 15, a wedding as per Sindhi rituals, was held. The wedding was attended by both their families, close relatives and a few friends. The couple had adopted a strict no-phone policy at the wedding venues. After the wedding, they released pictures from the ceremonies on social media.

A wedding reception was held on Wednesday (November 21) in Bengaluru, which is Deepika's hometown. At the venue, they stepped out for a photo-op and met the media present there.

From Bengaluru, Deepika and Ranveer landed in Mumbai last evening. Ranveer's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika also accompanied them.

In Mumbai, the couple are expected to host two wedding receptions - on November 28 and December 1 - respectively.