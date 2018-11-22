Inside Pics From Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Bengaluru Wedding Reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with the guests (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a blast at their wedding reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. We have proof. Several fan clubs on social media have posted pictures from inside the reception and so have Ranveer's cousin Keshav Hingorani and celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija. The wedding reception was hosted at The Leela Palace Hotel and the celebrations began with Deepika and Ranveer stepping out for a photo-op at the venue to meet and greet the paparazzi. The couple looked absolutely stunning and made a breathtaking entry. Deepika wore a gold sari, gifted to her by mother Ujjala Padukone, while Ranveer complemented her in a black bandhgala by Rohit Bal. Deepika, who was styled by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, accentuated her look with traditional jewellery and her hair was tied in a bun adorned with flowers.

Now, without much ado, let us see the pictures from the wedding reception.

"Welcome to the family, Deepika Padukone," Keshav Hingorani captioned his post.

Pooja Makhija, who was accompanied by her husband Rajiv, shared a fabulous photo of the actress and her mother Ujjala Padukone. The picture was shared with a lovely caption for the couple and read as, "The live. The love. The laugh. The bride with the greatest humility, brightest smile and the biggest heart. With her mother - her strength, her model. I heart you Deepika Padukone. You are blessed and may you stay blessed with this man who stood and smiled with each and every one of your relative and guest and staff and loved one from your home town. Total love and admiration for you Ranveer Singh."

Here are some more pictures from Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception. On the stage, they were surrounded by their respective parents - Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, Jagjit and Anju Bhavnani. Anisha Padukone and Ritika Bhavnani were also there.

Ahead of the reception, Deepika and Ranveer shared this photo on their respective social media accounts.

Prominent sports personalities like PV Sindhu and Anil Kumble were on the guest list. News agency PTI reports that Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, along with his wife Rohini Nilekani, also attended Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in Italy's Lake Como last week. They touched down in India over the weekend. After Bengaluru, they will host a wedding reception in Mumbai.