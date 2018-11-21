Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Post Vintage-Style Portrait. 'Nazar Utaaro', Say Celebs

Deepika and Ranveer, like this forever

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's vintage-style portrait from the Bengaluru wedding reception will indeed leave you speechless but once you regain your senses, you will agree with what Shilpa Shetty had to say. "Ethereal, unreal, surreal you both look Deepika and Ranveer. Nazar utaaro!" Somebody put a kaala teeka on them already, ya. The couple offered the first glimpse of themselves, dressed up for the Bengaluru reception, with the same photo on each of their Instagram profiles and also prompted comments from Dia Mirza, Zareen Khan and others. Dia left umpteen number of heart emoticons on both their posts while Zareen appeared heart-eyed to have witnessed the photo.

Details of Deepika and Ranveer's outfits were provided by Sabyasachi, who designed the couple's wedding trousseau. For the Bengaluru reception, Deepika was styled by Sabyasachi indeed but she wore a gold saree gifted by her mother Ujjala Padukone from Bengaluru based brand Angadi Galleria (from where Deepika's gold and orange saree for the Konkani wedding ceremony was also picked). Ranveer complemented Deepika's toned down look in a black bandhgala customised by Rohit Bal.

Check out the stunning portrait of the newly married couple and the comments that followed:

Shilpa Shetty's comment on Deepika's pic (courtesy Instagram)

Dia Mirza and Zareen Khan's comment on Deepika's pic (courtesy Instagram)

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer released the photo, they stepped out for the photo-op session.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at their Bengaluru reception

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's comment reminded us of how Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha reacted to Deepika and Ranveer's wedding photos. "Uff, I want to get married," KJo had written while Sonakshi added: "Haye nazar naa lage baba aur baby ko. Bas ab koi meri bhi kara do." Take a look at their pictures, which prompted those comments here:

Deepika and Ranveer had a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como and their Bengaluru wedding reception is the first post-wedding function in India. The couple will also host a reception in Mumbai for the film fraternity on November 28 and later, a party is said to be scheduled for December 1.