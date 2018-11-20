Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Post Dreamy New Pics Of Wedding And Mehendi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their mehendi function (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, much wow. We just can't get over the pictures from your wedding festivities. This afternoon, the couple delighted us with dreamy pictures from their South Indian wedding and mehendi held in Italy some days ago and oh, boy, we can't take our eyes off them. What's more cute is that they shared have pictures of each other - Deepika has posted pictures of Ranveer and he has shared ones of her and the rest of the photos in each of their albums are same. The pictures offer better glimpses of both Deepika and Ranveer's mehendi patterns and our personal favourite is the one in which they are surrounded by Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha and Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika. The South Indian wedding photos are also dreamy.

Take a look at all posts:

Deepika and Ranveer married in Italy last week in a two-day celebration that was attended by family and close friends only. The couple had two weddings - a Konkani ceremony on day one and an Anand Karaj the next morning. Apart from the mehendi, they also had a sangeet. Deepika and Ranveer were dressed in colour-coordinated Sabyasachi outfits - 'head to toe,' as the designer revealed on Instagram - for the festivities.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flew home to Mumbai over the weekend and were greeted by a crowd of cameras at the airport.

Deepika and Ranveer flew to Bengaluru in the morning, the actress' hometown. They will host a wedding reception in the city tomorrow.

A second reception is scheduled for November 28 in Mumbai where the guest list is expected to include many Bollywood celebrities, among them filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who directed Deepika and Ranveer in their three films together (Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat"), and Deepika's first co-star and first director from 2007's Om Shanti Om - Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan.