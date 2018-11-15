Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Wore 'Head-To-Toe' Sabyasachi For Their Wedding

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding photos were also shared by their designated designer

Wow. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first set of wedding photos are here and we just can't take our eyes off the newly-weds. Both Ranveer and Deepika shared sets of two pictures on their respective Instagram accounts from the two wedding ceremonies they had. The wedding photos were also shared by their designated wedding designer. "Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for their wedding in Lake Como, Italy," wrote celebrated designer Sabyasachi. He also wished the newly-married couple with a heart-warming message: "All of us at Sabyasachi wish the lovely couple all the very best for a wonderful and happy married life."

Meanwhile, here's a detailed look at the bride and the groom's wedding wardrobe.

For the first wedding ceremony, as per Konkani rituals, Deepika was the perfect South Indian bride draped in gold and orange silk. The bride completed her look for Day 1 with a maatha patti, a tiny bindi, heavy traditional jewellery and a coordinated dupatta covering her head. Ranveer complemented her in white kurta and dhoti. All of this was custom designed by Sabyasachi for the celebrity couple.

Cut to the North Indian wedding, which concluded on Thursday. The couple picked traditional red for the day. Ranveer wore a red-sherwani and a leheriya safa while Deepika opted for a heavily embroidered lehenga. Her dupatta deserves a closer look - apart from intricate embroidery on the border, the words "sada saubhagyawati bhava" are also woven on it. Deepika's maatha patti was replaced by a maang tika, to which she also added a traditional nath. Did you see her kaleere? They are so pretty.

We had an inkling that Deepika and Ranveer would opt for Sabyasachi after the designer Instagrammed a photo of the actress ahead of her wedding with the tag "#bridesofSabyasachi". Deepika also wore a Sabyasachi creation for the Nandi puja in Bengaluru at the beginning of this month.

Now, the wait is to see how the couple turn heads at the two receptions in India - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and another for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on November 28.