Live Updates - Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding: Inside Scoop From Big Fat Italian Shaadi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed at the Ambani party earlier this year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding ceremonies are underway in Lake Como, Italy. All the guests have arrived and the venue has been locked down. A strict no-photos policy is being followed by guests at the venue but several details about the festivities are being shared, which gives us a general idea about #DeepVeerKiShaadi, which has gripped the attention of the fans of the star couple. From Ranveer's dramatic entry on Tune Mari Entriyaan to Harshdeep Kaur's performance, here are all the updates from the pre-wedding ceremonies in Italy.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Italy with their respective families over the weekend and apparently no Bollywood guests (expect for those who are performing) have been invited to the wedding. Deepika and Ranveer will host two receptions - first, on December 21 in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru, and second, on December 28 for the film fraternity.

And now, the wedding updates: