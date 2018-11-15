This Pic Of Deepika Padukone And Family At Pre-Wedding Puja Is Going Viral

From Deepika Padukone's Nandi puja (courtesy deepveer.news)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy with their wedding festivities in Italy's Lake Como while their fans are waiting for the first glimpse of the newlyweds with bated breath. Meanwhile, the Internet, which is hard at work to curate any and every glimpse of Deepika and Ranveer's Italy wedding, dug out a photo of the 32-year-old actress from her Nandi puja, which was held in Deepika's home in Bengaluru earlier this month. While Deepika's team had shared the first pictures from the puja the day it was held, this one appears to be a picture, which had not hit social media previously.

In the photo, which is quickly going viral, Deepika Padukone can be seen participating in the puja with her family - parents Prakash Padukone and Ujwala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone.

Deepika wore an orange ensemble designed by Sabyasachi for the puja, who is also said to be her designated wedding designer. Here are glimpses previously shared by the actress' team:

A week after the puja was held, Deepika and Ranveer left for their wedding destination with their families. The couple got married in a South Indian wedding - as per Konkani rituals - on Wednesday and another wedding ceremony - as per Sindhi traditions - is expected to happen today or is currently underway as we speak.

Deepika and Ranveer have strictly maintained a no-photo policy for their wedding - they reportedly requested their wedding guests, some 45 in number, to refrain from posting pictures of the ceremony on social media. After Italy, Deepika and Ranveer will take the party to India. They have planned for two reception parties - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.