Foreign Media On Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Big Fat Italian Wedding

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot in Italy, Indian media reported Thursday.

The celebrity couple got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como on Wednesday, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

The pair have yet to comment or release pictures from the event which was closed to the media.

Padukone is arguably Indian cinema's biggest female star currently, and she has also broken into Hollywood, starring in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.

Padukone, 32, and Singh 33, announced in a joint statement last month that their wedding would take place on November 14 and 15.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 but have kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Hindi film director Karan Johar, a friend of the couple, tweeted his congratulations.

"Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! (Keep the evil eye away) !! Badhai ho (Congratulations) !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy!" he wrote on Wednesday.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

The newlyweds have shared the silver screen together, including a controversial Bollywood epic earlier this year that sparked violent protests in northern India.

Padukone played a legendary Hindu queen and Singh a medieval Muslim ruler in the flick, which angered hardliners, some of whom burned down film sets and made threats towards the two stars.

Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are due to get married in India early next month.