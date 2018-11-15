First Official Pics From Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding Expected Today. Meantime, Pap Shots Are Viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in Italy

Well, we are all waiting with bated breath to see the first picture of newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. But, hold on, we assume it's worth the wait. Deepika and Ranveer are expected to share their official wedding photos later today. Yes, you read that right. Pictures from their big day are likely to be posted in the evening (around 6 pm), after the couple are done with their Sindhi wedding, which is apparently scheduled for today. Deepika and Ranveer, who dated for six years, married as per South Indian rituals on Wednesday afternoon in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. No photos of the couple, from any of the ceremonies, are available yet. The couple have reportedly asked guests not to share any pictures on social media unless approved by them.

"Both Deepika and Ranveer were certain that they wanted to share their joy with their fans who have been showering them with good wishes. Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer is the official photographer for the functions. It was decided early on during their discussion with him that the pictures will be released right after the North Indian style wedding was wrapped up. The images are likely to be shared at around 6 pm (IST) today," mid-day quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, their fan clubs have curated several pictures from the wedding ceremony, in which we got a glimpse of the ladkiwale and ladkewale.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI also offers visuals from Deepika and Ranveer's big fat Italian wedding. In the video, their family members can be seen escorting the newly-married couple till the boats stationed at the private harbour. The wedding guests can mostly be seen wearing white and gold, and one figure stands out from the rest, is believed to be Deepika, who wore an orange and golden sari. Ranveer appeared to be following his wife as they exited Villa del Balbianello.

#WATCH: Visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy pic.twitter.com/47Jk1MmU2j — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

Another picture which went crazy viral last evening was this.

Visuals from Italy, reportedly from their wedding venue, were also shared. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have planned for two wedding receptions in India later this month.