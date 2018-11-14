Just Married, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh. 'Badhai Ho,' Tweets Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer got married after dating for six years Their pre-wedding functions included mehendi and sangeet The couple will host two receptions, one each in Bengaluru and in Mumbai

Congratulations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Their South Indian wedding ceremony has concluded in Italy, news agency ANI reports. No pictures are available yet - according to reports, the couple have asked guests not to post any pictures on social media unless approved by them (the bride's sister Anisha changed her Instagram bio to #ladkiwale today). Deepika is believed to have worn Sabyasachi for the wedding. A second wedding ceremony, reportedly as per North Indian rituals, is supposed to be held later. Filmmaker Karan Johar was the first celebrity to congratulate the newlyweds. "Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple. Nazar utar lo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Badhai ho. Love you both. Here's to a lifetime of love and joy," he tweeted.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get married in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DngjBVjfac - ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

Here's what Karan Johar tweeted.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Apart from Karan Johar, actress Nimrit Kaur also congratulated Deepika and Ranveer.

Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here's to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together... — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 14, 2018

The wedding, which Deepika and Ranveer announced on their social media accounts last month, was held in Lake Como, Italy. A mehendi and a sangeet were reportedly held yesterday where Ranveer Singh was believed to have made a grand entrance to, very aptly, the song Tu Ne Maari Entriyaan from his film Gunday. Deepika and Ranveer are believed to have asked guests to donate to The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which is run by Deepika, in lieu of wedding presents.

Pre-wedding festivities began for both bride and groom earlier this month - a Nandi puja was held at Deepika Padukone's Bengaluru home on November 2 and a haldi ceremony for Ranveer Singh in Mumbai two days later.

Two wedding receptions have reportedly been planned for the newlyweds once they return from their Italian nuptials - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are believed to have been dating for some six years and have starred in three films together - 2013's Ram-Leela, 2015 film Bajirao Mastani and the controversial "Padmaavat," which released this year. All three films were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.