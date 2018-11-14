Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Reportedly Got Their Wedding Insured

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at a party in Mumbai

Highlights They have got the venues insured They are reportedly staying at a luxury resort in Milan Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got engaged earlier this week

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is featuring in headlines, soon after the couple flew to Italy, the venue. We have so far read about the ceremonies, guests and the strict no-phone policy that has been adopted at the wedding venue. Meanwhile, another update from #DeepVeerKiShaadi has popped up online. A report in Filmfare states that the couple have insured their wedding. Deepika and Ranveer, who are marrying at a plush villa in Italy's Lake Como, have got their wedding insured by a Delhi-based insurance company, reports Filmfare. They are reportedly staying at a luxury resort in Milan and both the venues have been insured.

"An all-risk policy has also been issued and provides insurance cover to both the marriage venues, located in Italy. The same has been issued in the name of Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and Deepika Padukone," the Filmfare report stated. (Ranveer's surname is Bhavnani).

The report also added that that the policy will include the loss and damage to the insured property due to fire, theft, explosion, aircraft damage or any other natural calamity.

Deepika and Ranveer got exchanged rings last night. A mehendi ceremony, followed by sangeet, also reportedly took place.

The couple will get married as per south Indian traditions on November 14 and a second ceremony, as per Sindhi rituals, will be held on November 15.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are co-stars of films like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." All the three films have been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it is believed that Deepika and Ranveer fell in love while filming Ram-Leela.