Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Strict Wedding Photos Policy

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are getting married today in the picturesque location of Lake Come in Italy. The big fat Italian wedding of the year is an extremely private affair and a strict no-photos policy is being followed by the guests at the venue. With bated breath, we all are waiting for at least one picture from Deepika and Ranveer ki shaadi and recent reports suggest that the couple only will share glimpses from their wedding. A Pinkvilla report states that Deepika and Ranveer have only "requested their friends not to click any pictures of them, but they will share photos from the ceremony on social media."

(Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, we are really looking forward to the photos).

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be's sister Anisha Padukone shared her excitement on social media by changing her Twitter and Instagram profiles bio to '#ladkiwale' with a bride emoticon for her sister's wedding. (Aww!)

Deepika Padukone, 32, and Ranveer Singh, 33, who dated for six years, will get married as per south Indian traditions today and a second ceremony, as per Sindhi rituals, will be held tomorrow.

They got engaged earlier this week, soon after they landed in Italy with their respective families. According to the latest intel, Deepika and Ranveer exchanged rings last night and the ceremony was followed by a formal dinner. The pre-wedding festivities included a mehendi ceremony, followed by sangeet, in which Ranveer Singh reportedly played the dhol.

Several unconfirmed reports also state that stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who were supposed to attend Deepika and Ranveer's wedding, will skip the ceremony.

After their wedding in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will host two receptions in India. The first one will be in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and the second will be held a week later in Mumbai for the film fraternity.

