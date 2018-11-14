Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Updates Her Instagram With Next Best Thing To Wedding Pics

Deepika Padukone photographed with her sister Anisha in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may have requested the attendees and family members to not post photos from the wedding ceremony and pre-wedding functions but the bride's sister found a way to share her excitement with her Instafam, anyway. Anisha Padukone changed her Instagram profile bio to '#ladkiwale' with a bride emoticon for her sister's wedding. Isn't that cute? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are getting married today after dating for six years. The couple will get married as per south Indian traditions today and a second ceremony as per Sindhi rituals will be held tomorrow. The Padukones and the Bhavnanis (Ranveer's surname is Bhavnani) have temporarily shifted to Villa del Balbianello facing the picturesque Lake Como in Italy for a week with their guests for the wedding celebrations.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Italy over the weekend and got engaged shortly afterwards. Their ring ceremony was followed by a formal dinner during which the couple thanked the gathering for being a part of their special day, reported mid-day. After the ring ceremony, a mehendi ceremony and a sangeet function was held at the venue, in which Ranveer Singh reportedly played the dhol.

News agency PTI also reported that for the mehendi ceremony, Deepika wore a Sabyasachi creation and the couple was colour co-ordinated. Deepika and Ranveer are expected to wear complementary Sabyasachi couture for their wedding ceremonies too.

After the wedding in Italy, Deepika and Ranveer will make their first public appearance as a married couple at the Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will also a host a grand reception in Mumbai on November 28 for their Bollywood colleagues.