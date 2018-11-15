First Wedding Pics Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh After Band Baaja Baaraat In Italy

Many congratulations to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

It's been a long wait (summed up best by Smriti Irani) but Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally released pictures from their two-day wedding in Italy. Two photos, one each from the couple's two ceremonies, were posted on Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram accounts at exactly the same time on Thursday evening. No captions were necessary - a simple heart emoticon did the job. The posts, unsurprisingly, instantly shot towards viralness, racking up likes and comments. An early comment on Ranveer Singh's post was shared by Hrithik Roshan who wrote: "Huge congratulations." The bride and groom wore Sabyasachi, who also posted the wedding pictures on his Instagram.

Here are the pictures. Congratulations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani summed up the wedding photos in just the right words:

Karan Johar, who was the first celebrity to congratulate Deepika and Ranveer on their wedding yesterday, sent out best wishes to the couple on Twitter. Arjun Kapoor, who co-starred with Ranveer in Gunday, also congratulated the newly-weds:

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very "haiiiiiiiii" wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Jashn E Ishqa https://t.co/5FTTMdwwiO — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2018

Yesterday, Deepika and Ranveer married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals, reports news agency ANI - after which grainy paparazzi pictures and some footage of the wedding party went viral. Apart from Karan Johar, others from Bollywood posted congratulatory messages on Twitter. A second wedding per Sindhi rituals was held today.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

The wedding, held at the Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como in Italy, was an extremely private affair with family and close friends attending - combined, the ladkiwale and ladkewale added upto 45 only. Deepika's parents Ujwala and Prakash Padukone and sister Anisha led the ladkiwale - Anisha even updated her Instagram bio to reflect this - and the baaraat included Ranveer Singh's parents and sister Ritika.

Pre-wedding ceremonies reportedly included a mehendi and a sangeet, where Deepika Padukone is said to have had an emotional moment as Shubha Mudgal sang a thumri and was then comforted by Ranveer Singh. The ever-energetic Ranveer also reportedly played the dhol at his own sangeet, sang and danced to the song Tu Ne Maari Entriyaan from his film Gunday, and had "DeepVeer" (as the couple are popularly referred to as by fans) drawn onto his hand during the mehendi ceremony.

After the wedding festivities in Italy, the newly-weds are expected to return to India on November 18 and will make their first public appearance on the night of their Bengaluru reception on December 21. Deepika and Ranveer will also host another reception for their celebrity friends in Mumbai on December 28.

The couple have reportedly asked that guests donate to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation in lieu of wedding gifts.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are believed to have dated for six years. They have starred in three films together - Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" - all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who will likely be at the Mumbai reception, as almost certainly will Deepika's first co-star and director, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan.