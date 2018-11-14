Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are Married. First Congratulations From Karan Johar, Of Course

Congratulations, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh!

Congratulations to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, whose South Indian wedding in Italy's Lake Como took place on the morning of November 14, reported news agency ANI. And no points for guessing that filmmaker Karan Johar was the first one to congratulate the newly-wed couple on social media. Karan Johar, who however, is not part of Deepika and Ranveer's wedding in Italy, showered the couple with blessings and best wishes: "Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple! Nazar utar lo! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! Badhai ho! Love you both! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy!" Karan Johar's tweet is the first confirmation that Deepika and Ranveer are now married from the couple's circle of friends from the film industry. Deepika and Ranveer will also have another wedding ceremony, as per North Indian rituals, which is said to be scheduled for tomorrow.

Other than Karan Johar, actress Nimrat Kaur has also congratulated the newly-weds on social media.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here's to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together... — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 14, 2018

Congratulations again, Deepika and Ranveer!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get married in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DngjBVjfac — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

Meanwhile, no photos are yet available from the much talked-about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding in Italy as the couple have opted for a strict no-photos policy. The couple have reportedly merely asked the guests to not post pictures on social media from the ceremonies.

The couple have zeroed in Villa del Balbianello as their wedding venue, where a party will also reportedly be hosted for the guests on November 16. Deepika and Ranveer's families are expected to check out on November 17. Deepika and Ranveer have planned for two reception parties after the wedding festivities in Italy - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.