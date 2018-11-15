Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding Gift From Farah Khan Is Indeed Special

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed with Farah Khan in Mumbai (Courtesy: Instagram)

Newly-married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had visited filmmaker Farah Khan at her Mumbai home just before they flew to Italy for their wedding. According to reports, the couple went to invite Farah for their wedding. But wait. Did you know what Farah gave them as their wedding present? We have the details here. As per social media, Farah gifted Deepika and Ranveer clay impressions of their hands, made by casting artist Bhavna Jasra. Ms Jasra has reportedly made mementos for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar and other prominent personalities. Speaking to The Times Of India, she revealed how Farah surprised Deepika and Ranveer during their visit.

"Farah is a dear friend. She called me one morning asking me if I could come to her place, as she wanted to make a special wedding gift for Deepika and Ranveer. She wanted to surprise them and literally hid me in another room," she told TOI.

Deepika had made her Bollywood debut in the year 2008 with Farah's film Om Shanti Om. Later, she directed Deepika again in Happy New Year. In both the films, Deepika co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from Farah, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has directed the couple in three blockbuster films.

Meanwhile, Bhavna Jasra also revealed what exactly happened at Farah's home after Deepika and Ranveer arrived. "I heard them arrive and greet Farah with great affection. Farah then told them that she has organised a surprise gift for their wedding and called out my name to do the honours. They greeted me with happy smiles and on knowing what the surprise was, they gleamed with joy. Directing the couple on how they should put their hand together to make a tight clasp was a special moment. I felt as if time stood still when Ranveer and Deepika posed for pictures with their hands clasped tightly in my clay. Thank you, Farah, for making me a part of Ranveer and Deepika's love story," she told TOI.

Deepika and Ranveer married as per South Indian traditions on November 14 and their wedding, as per Sindhi traditions, is expected to happen later today. They are likely to share their official pictures in the evening. (Can't wait, can't wait).