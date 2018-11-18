Newlyweds Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Touch Down In Mumbai After Italy Wedding. See Pics

Deepika and Ranveer at Mumbai airport

So good to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh again! The couple are back in the bay after their Italy wedding and have already reached Ranveer's residence in Mumbai. After their stint with the paparazzi at the airport, Ranveer and Deepika patiently met the photographers outside Ranveer's residence. The newlyweds touched down in Mumbai on Sunday morning and were photographed being escorted by heavy security through the airport. The new bride wore a cream suit paired with a silk red dupatta and heavy traditional jewellery while Ranveer coordinated his airport outfit with Deepika in a cream kurta set and a red printed jacket.

Here's a video from outside Ranveer's home:

WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Ranveer Singh's residence in Mumbai. They got married earlier this week in Italy's Lombardy pic.twitter.com/kgaiq87WTO — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

Earlier at the airport, after exiting the gates, Ranveer was spotted requesting the shutterbugs to back off a little, who appeared to comply. The newlyweds then waved at the cameras hand-in-hand and smiled through the impromptu photo-op session at the airport.

Then, Ranveer was photographed escorting the new bride to the car - he opened the car door for Deepika, who took a seat after bidding goodbye to the shutterbugs with folded hands.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who could successfully maintain the strict no-photos policy at their destination wedding, released these two photos from the wedding ceremonies held at Lake Como's Villa Del Balbianello. Soon after, congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple from the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and others. Ranveer and Deepika's wedding posts were instantly viral, surpassing the previously record-holding wedding posts of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in Italy's Lake Como - the first one was as per Konkani rituals and the second one was in accordance with North Indian traditions. Deepika and Ranveer are expected to make their first official public appearance on the night of their Bengaluru reception on November 21. Deepika and Ranveer will also host another reception for their celebrity friends in Mumbai on November 28.