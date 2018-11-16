A New Pic From Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding, Featuring Baaraatis

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their wedding (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Folks, here's a new picture from star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding in Italy. Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav treated us to the picture, in which the couple share the frame with his mother Anju, their team and other friends. The picture appears to be taken after Deepika and Ranveer's Konkani wedding. Deepika is standing between Ranveer and mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and they pose for the perfect photo. "Us and ours," Nitasha Gaurav captioned the photo, adding hashtags like 'Mrs and Mr Ranveer Singh' and 'Deep Veer Ki Shaadi.'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married as per Konkani rituals on November 14 at Lake Como in Italy while a second ceremony as per Sindhi tradition happened on November 15.