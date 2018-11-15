Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Wedding Pics Are Already Crazy Viral. No Surprise

First wedding photos of Deepika and Ranveer!

Highlights Deepika's photo garnered over 3.5 million 'likes' in two hours Deepika and Ranveer shared their first wedding photos together They shared the photos with a heart emoticon

The wait for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding photos was a long and difficult one, as was best described by Smriti Irani. But now that they are here, the couple's fans and followers, including their celebrity friends, have made sure that DeepVeer's wedding photos go crazy viral. The 'viral' status was achieved within an hour though with Deepika's post garnering over 3.5 million 'likes' (and very much counting) in just two hours. Meanwhile, the post shared by Ranveer garnered almost 2.5 million 'likes' in the same duration. Deepika Padukone, who has over 10 million more Instagram followers than Ranveer, is followed by 27.6 million users while Ranveer is being followed by 15.8 million netizens.

Deepika Padukone's post crossed the record previously set by Virat Kohli in just little over an hour. Virat Kohli's wedding announcement post was considered crazy viral in December when it had garnered over 3,250,000 'likes' in 15 hours. Deepika's post already has more number of 'likes'. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also had a destination wedding in Italy's Tuscany in December last year and were the first ones to share their official wedding pictures on social media. At that time, Anushka's post had garnered 2,500,000 'likes' in 15 hours.

In the debut episode of Koffee With Karan's season 6. Alia Bhatt jokingly protested against competing with Deepika while they were asked to post selfies for the more number of likes. Alia said her concern was that Deepika had more followers.

Moving on, both Ranveer and Deepika shared sets of two pictures on their respective Instagram accounts - one each from their two weddings, which finally concluded on Thursday. The couple had a South Indian wedding as per Konkani rituals, which was followed by a North Indian wedding on Thursday. Soon after the photos were shared, wishes poured in from the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan and many more of their colleagues on the newlyweds' Instagram posts.

Now that the Italy festivities are over, the couple will turn heads at the two receptions in India - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and another for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on November 28.