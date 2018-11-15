To Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, With Love From Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma And Others

Congratulations, Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared the first pictures from their wedding on Thursday night and in no time, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple on Twitter, respective Instagram stories and in the comments section on the couple's Instagram posts. Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to get married next month, wrote: "Insanely beautiful" on Deepika's post, while Alia Bhatt shared the photos on her own Instagram stories to congratulate the couple. Hrithik Roshan was one of the first ones to comment on Ranveer's post. Meanwhile, lovely wishes came from Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor on Twitter.

On Twitter, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love and respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds and welcome to the club."

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club @RanveerOfficial@deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Karan Johar wrote a bittersweet message for Deepika and Ranveer: "Love and happiness forever... These are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very haiiiiiiiii wala feeling!"

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very "haiiiiiiiii" wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Parineeti tweeted: "Lots of love and congratulations my RV and Dips!" while Ranveer's Gunday co-star Arjun wrote: "Jashn E Ishqa."

Jashn E Ishqa https://t.co/5FTTMdwwiO — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2018

In the comments' section, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Huge congratulations" while Alia shared a picture of Deepika and Ranveer on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Congratulations, you stunners."

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja shared a beautiful message for the newly-wed couple.

Love a great love story So happy to see this beautiful couple ... together forever Congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficialhttps://t.co/78G37Xh8gq — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) November 15, 2018

Smile and laugh through this union, so beautiful you both look. God bless you both. Stay blessed. Love and a big hug to you both. Congratulations. https://t.co/AjgtKOxW2F — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) November 15, 2018

Meanwhile, take a look at the pictures shared by the couple on their Instagram profile. Both Ranveer and Deepika wore Sabyasachi outfits for their special day. Sabyasachi also shared wedding pictures on his Instagram account and congratulated the couple:

Deepika, 32, married Ranveer, 33, in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals on Wednesday. The couple also had a North Indian wedding on Thursday. Ranveer and Deepika had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expected to return to India on November 18 and their wedding festivities will continue with with the receptions, which will take place on December 21 in Bengaluru and December 28 in Mumbai.