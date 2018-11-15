Deepika Padukone's The Live Love Laugh Foundation Just Did Something Adorable

Deepika's team at her NGO - The Live Love Laugh Foundation - just joined the 'DeepVeer' brigade on social media with an adorable move

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 15, 2018 19:52 IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deepika's NGO changed their Instagram bio to celebrate the wedding
  2. "#DeepVeerWale", it now reads
  3. Earlier, Anisha Padukone had also updated her bio to "ladkiwale"

First, congratulations Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! Deepika's team at her NGO - The Live Love Laugh Foundation - just joined the 'DeepVeer' brigade on social media with an adorable move. Unable to share pictures, as per Deepika and Ranveer's strict no-photos policy, The Live Love Laugh Foundation changed their Instagram bio to "#DeepVeerWale." They also added two emoticons of a bride and a groom to the bio. Aww, that's so sweet. Started by Deepika Padukone, The Live Love Laugh Foundation helps those with mental illness. The non-profit organisation which was made functional after the actress opened up about battling depression in 2015.

This is what The Live Love Laugh Foundation's Twitter bio currently looks like:

g5ui494g

Screenshot of The Live Love Laugh's Instagram bio (courtesy Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also reportedly following a no-gifts policy. They have reportedly asked guests and well-wishers to donate to The Live Love Laugh Foundation instead of wedding gifts.

Meanwhile, this whole updating-Instagram-bio trend was started by the actress' golfer sister Anisha Padukone. She found a way to express her excitement on Instagram and declared herself as member of the proud "#Ladkiwale" in her Instagram bio on Wednesday.

1bkrrqn8

Screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio (courtesy Instagram)

Deepika and Ranveer, currently in Italy, got married in a South Indian wedding - as per Konkani rituals - on Wednesday and another wedding ceremony - as per Sindhi traditions - is expected to be happening today as we speak.

After Italy, Deepika and Ranveer will take the party to India. They have planned for two reception parties - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21 and a grand Bollywood party in Mumbai on November 28.

