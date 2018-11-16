What Ranveer Singh's Dad Told Deepika Padukone After Wedding: 'Deewani Bhavnani Ho Gayi'

A file photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during the promotion of Bajirao Mastani

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer got married in Lake Como, Italy They've shared two pictures from their nuptials The couple will host two wedding receptions in India

Ranveer Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani appears to be more filmy than his actor son - Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared proof. As per a post on Nitasha's Instagram story, after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's nuptials were over, Mr Bhavnani said: "Yeh Deewani toh Bhavnani ho gayi" alluding to the song Deewani Mastani in Bajirao Mastani, which featured the actor couple in titular roles. Deepika and Ranveer married as per Konkani rituals and Sindhi tradition in Italy on November 14 and 15, respectively. The couple shared two pictures - one each from their two ceremonies - on Instagram on Thursday night, which instantly took over social media.

Friends, family and colleagues shared the same photos with messages of their own and this is what Nitasha Gaurav shared:

A screenshot of Nitasha Gaurav's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone first co-starred in 2013 film Ram-Leela and then in 2015's Bajirao Mastani. Their last film was "Padmaavat" (they did not have scenes together), which released earlier this year. All three films were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Italian wedding was extremely private with only family members and close friends in attendance. The security around Villa del Balbianello facing Lake Como in Italy was tightened to ensure minimum paparazzi interference. The couple did not invite their industry colleagues for the nuptials and they will host a reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai on November 28.

Before that, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will make their first public appearance as a married couple at their Bengaluru reception on November 21.