New Pic Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh From The Couple's Chooda Ceremony. Seen Yet?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the pre-wedding festivities (Courtesy sabyasachiofficial)

Highlights The latest photo of Deepika and Ranveer was shared by designer Sabyasachi The photo shared by Sabyasachi is from the couple's chooda ceremony Deepika and Ranveer are expected to host two receptions later this month

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared the first pictures from their two-day Italy wedding on Thursday night and in no time the photos went crazy viral. Since then, glimpses from the big fat wedding were shared by the couple's close associates. Now, we chanced up on a photo of the newlywed couple on Instagram, which was shared by none other than designer Sabyasachi - official couturier for Deepika and Ranveer's wedding. The photo shared by the designer on his Instagram stories is from for Deepika and Ranveer's pre-wedding festivities (more precisely the chooda ceremony), which apparently took place in Italy's Lake Como. Ranveer can be seen wearing a dark green kurta and pyjama with a Nehru jacket from the house of Sabyasachi while Deepika appeared to be dressed in a long suit. The couple were seen posing for the picture with close friends.

Take a look at the photo here:

For their wedding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wore Sabyasachi "head-to-toe". The wedding photos were also shared by the designer on the label's official Instagram handle. "Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for their wedding in Lake Como, Italy," wrote celebrated designer Sabyasachi.

For the first wedding ceremony (Nandi Puja), as per Konkani rituals, Deepika was the perfect South Indian bride draped in gold and orange silk. She co-ordinated her look with a maatha patti, a tiny bindi and heavy traditional jewellery. The outfit was custom designed by Sabyasachi.

Meanwhile, after the first photos of from the wedding was shared by Deepika and Ranveer, the latter's stylist Nitasha Gaurav also treated fans to a picture featuring the couple with the baaratishis mother Anju Bhavnani, his team and other friends on Friday evening. Nitasha captioned the photo: "Us and them."

A photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was also tweeted by news agency ANI, where the newlyweds can be seen posing for picture with the ladkiwale featuring Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani, celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou and others.

Visual of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh with their friends & family after getting married. They got married in a two-day function on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/L77IL7f3it — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

Later, celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou had earlier shared a picture of himself with designer Sabyasachi, which appeared to be from the wedding festivities.

The wedding, held at the Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como in Italy, was an extremely private affair, which was attended by Deepika and Ranveer's family and close friends. The couple had a South Indian wedding as per Konkani rituals on Wednesday, which was followed by a North Indian wedding on Thursday. Combined the ladkiwale and ladkewale, up to 45 guests attended the wedding. Pre-wedding festivities reportedly also included a mehendi and a sangeet.

Deepika and Ranveer are expected to back in Mumbai over the weekend. Two receptions are reportedly scheduled for later this month - one in Deepika Padukone's hometown Bengaluru while the other will be hosted in Mumbai. The couple will reportedly make their first public appearance as a married couple at their Bengaluru reception on November 21.