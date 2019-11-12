Here's How Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Will Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

A picture from Deepika and Ranveer's wedding album. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy last year The couple will celebrate their first anniversary with family The couple will fly out of Mumbai on Wednesday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first wedding anniversary is just around the corner (on November 14) and the couple plan to celebrate it in the most beautiful manner. Just like their wedding ceremonies, their anniversary celebrations will also be a private affair. The star couple will fly out of Mumbai on Wednesday. On November 14, they will visit the Tirupati temple and the Padmavathi Temple in Andhra Pradesh. They will continue the final leg of celebrations in Amritsar, where they will visit the Golden Temple along with their families on November 15. The star couple is expected to return to Mumbai on November 15.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals on November 14 last year. They also had a North Indian wedding on November 15. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple shared their wedding pictures together on social media .

Take a look at the pictures from the wedding ceremony here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple will soon be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life.

Ranveer Singh's line -up of films includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt remains his last release. The film is India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.