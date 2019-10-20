Ranveer Singh's Epic Reply To Deepika Padukone's Comment On His New Look Post: 'Jahan Tu Le Chale'

Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making us blush with their adorable social media PDA (yet again). The couple, who never shy away to tease each other on social media, once again won hearts on the Internet, courtesy their latest conversation on Instagram. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh shared a couple of photos of his new looks on his Instagram profile but things got interesting when his wife left an epic comment on one of his posts. In one of the photo, Ranveer sports a curly moustache, a neon green trench coat and a grey pant-suit. He paired his look with red shades.

Reacting to the picture, Deepika Padukone commented: "Going where?" and Ranveer, like always, came up with a hilarious reply: "Jahan tum le chalo." LOL!

A lot of other celebrities also dropped comments on Ranveer Singh's post. While Neena Gupta simply praised Ranveer's new look, Tanmay Bhatt's comment will definitely leave you in splits. He wrote: "I want to rub my first born child on your face."

Ranveer Singh never fails to show his love for Deepika Padukone on social media. Earlier this month, he shared a throwback photo of himself and his wife from the sets of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. In the picture, he could be seen looking at Deepika Padukone's waist during a break from the shoot. She commented on his post: "And 7 years on, nothing has changed! #eyesonme #eyesonyou."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to celebrate their first marriage anniversary on November 14. The duo, who first shared screen space in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, have also worked together in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat". They will play onscreen husband and wife in Kabir Khan's '83.

Ranveer Singh also credited his wife for giving him amazing time management tips and said that he is "following the footsteps of Deepika" as she is the "master" of time management. "Nowadays, being the busy career man that I am, it's a true luxury to do something you want to. I am not blaming anyone or cribbing about it. I love everything that I do and I love my job but I am working towards maintaining a balance. When you talk about efficient time management, I am closely following the footsteps of my very beautiful wife, who is really a master at time management. I am taking tips from her and getting better at it," Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh's lined-up films include '83, Karan Johar's Takht and Sooryavanshi.

