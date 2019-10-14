Ranveer Singh Had His Eyes On Deepika Padukone Since 2013; '7 Years On, Nothing Has Changed,' She Comments

Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always make us blush with their adorable social media PDA. The reason we brought this up is because on Monday, the 34-year-old actor shared a throwback picture of himself and Deepika Padukone from the sets of the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The way Ranveer is looking at Deepika in the photo has caught everyone's attention. While Ranveer's post has surely sent the Internet into a tizzy, it is Deepika Padukone's comment, which is stealing the show. In the picture, the two actors can be seen taking a break from shooting on the sets. Going by the picture, it appears that while Deepika was busy looking somewhere else, Ranveer was enjoying the sight of her back. Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote: "No caption needed. #RamLeela." LOL!

To this, Deepika Padukone commented: "And 7 years on, nothing has changed! #eyesonme #eyesonyou."

Take a look:

Several other celebrities such as Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nikitin Dheer reacted to Ranveer Singh's post with love, affection and funny comments.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon celebrate their first marriage anniversary. The couple got married on November 14 last year after dating for over 6 years. The duo, who first shared screen space in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, have also worked together in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat". They will once again reunite for Kabir Khan's '83, in which they will play onscreen husband and wife. The film will feature Ranveer portraying the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, Deepika and Ranveer frequently express their love for each other through social media posts. But when it comes to pulling each other's legs, they set new bars every time. Previously, when Ranveer shared his Elle Beauty Awards look on Instagram, Deepika trolled him by commenting that he used her entire bottle of bronzer on his chest.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently confirmed that she will shoot a 'dark romantic' film next year. Deepika's Chhapaak will also open in theatres in January next year. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will feature in a number of films such as '83, Karan Johar's Takht and Sooryavanshi.

