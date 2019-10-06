Deepika Padukone Trolls Ranveer Singh For His Bare-Chest Pic

Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh )

Highlights Ranveer Singh attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 on Saturday He shared a couple of pictures of his look from the event Deepika and Arjun Kapoor trolled him for his chest

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's conversations on Instagram never fail to amaze us and the reason we brought this up today is because Deepika left the most epic comment on her husband's bare-chest post. Ranveer Singh, who attended the Elle Beauty Awards on Saturday night, shared a couple of pictures of his look on Instagram. In the photos, he can be seen dressed in a black pant-suit, which he paired with a printed shirt and a big hat. Not to miss, Ranveer's bare chest in the pictures grabbed a lot of attention on social media and Deepika Padukone couldn't help but troll him in her own unique way. Reacting to one of his photos, she commented: "Shouldn't you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!" ROFL! Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post:

And, here's what Deepika Padukone commented:

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's post.

Not only Deepika's comment but Arjun Kapoor's reaction to Ranveer Singh's posts will also leave you in splits. Commenting on Ranveer Singh's another post, in which he again shared his look from the Elle Beauty Awards, his close friend Arjun trolled him for his chest hair and wrote: "Raam ji ke baal dekho! Chaati ka kamaal dekho." LOL! Arjun accompanied his comment with fire emoticons (obviously, added humour). Check it out:

A screenshot of Arjun's comment on Ranveer's post.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone frequently leave hilarious comments on each other's posts. A couple of days ago, Deepika shared glimpses of her school report card on Instagram, which featured her school teachers' remarks such as "Deepika is very talkative in class!" and "Deepika must learn to follow instructions." Ranveer Singh, without wasting any moment, reviewed them in his own style. Take a look:

A screenshot of Ranveer's comment on Deepika's post.

A screenshot of Ranveer's comment on Deepika's post.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy prepping for Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which he will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

