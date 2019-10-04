When Ranveer Singh Styled His Look To Match His New Lamborghini. See Trending Pics

Ranveer Singh happily posed for the paparazzi during his car ride

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 04, 2019 09:00 IST
Ranveer Singh photographed in his new Lamborghini.


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranveer Singh went on a ride in his new car on Thursday
  2. Lamborghini Urus costs Rs 3 crore
  3. Pics of Ranveer in his new car are going viral on social media

Ranveer Singh is painting Mumbai red (literally). No, we are not talking about his red hoodie look. We are referring to how the actor styled his look to match it up with his new car - a striking red Lamborghini Urus. On Thursday, the "Padmaavat" actor went on a ride on his new car, pictures from which are spreading like wild fire on social media. The actor picked a casual black t-shirt for his day out and added a dash of colour (red, of course) by wearing a hat, to match his new SUV, which costs Rs 3 crore, reported news agency IANS. Ranveer happily posed for the shutterbugs during his car ride and he was accompanied by a friend.

Take a look at the trending pictures here:

70ko5b1o

Ranveer Singh was in a happy mood.

vcb93t4

Ranveer Singh photographed in his new car.

hp291a1

Another glimpse of Ranveer driving his new car.

Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh was photographed at a dubbing studio in Mumbai, dressed in an over-sized red hoodie, which he paired with a pair of black trousers and neon green shoes. The actor trended big time for this look. ICYMI, take a look at the pictures here:

gsksqufg

Ranveer Singh photographed at a dubbing studio.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy with the preparation of Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which he will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The film will depict the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film will also feature his actress-wife Deepika Padukone as Roma Dev (Kapil Dev's wife). Other than that, the actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's musical Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is India's official entry at the 92nd Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

(With inputs from IANS)



