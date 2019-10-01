On Deepika Padukone's School Teachers' Remarks, Ranveer Singh's Priceless Additions

Deepika Padukone in a priceless throwback pic (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika Padukone shared glimpses of her school report cards on Insta "Deepika is very talkative in class!" - Read a teacher's comment "Troublemaker," Ranveer Singh commented

Even Deepika Padukone is surprised to learn she used to "day dream" in class as a kid! The 33-year-old actress appeared to be in a throwback kinda mood in the wee hours of Tuesday and shared glimpses of her school report card on Instagram. Deepika hand-picked a few of the remarks shared by her school teachers about her for three Instagram posts, each of which has also been reviewed by Ranveer Singh. "Deepika is very talkative in class!" read a teacher's remark in her first post, on which Ranveer teased her as "troublemaker." Aww. In another photo of Deepika's teacher's remarks, it says "Deepika must learn to follow instructions". LOL. And Ranveer had this to say: "Yes, teacher. I agree." In another post, the report card reads: "Deepika tends to day dream" and Ranveer made this priceless addition: "Head in the clouds."

Here are Deepika's Instagram posts and Ranveer's comments:

Here's Deepika Padukone as a school student in a throwback photo dug up by a fan on Twitter. That's her on the extreme left in the fourth row from top.

#Throwback@deepikapadukone Old pic from her school days....

Not sure what year it is and which grade.... but she can be recognised



Love you always @deepikapadukonepic.twitter.com/1vtmtpSzEc — Ak (@akash2616) March 28, 2018

Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram conversations always make for interesting reads. She recently tagged Ranveer Singh in a few ROFL memes about couple goals (or not).

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika has also filmed portions of Ranveer's '83, in which she will feature as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's cricket drama, which is an onscreen representation of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

