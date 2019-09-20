In Deepika Padukone Vs IIFA Memes, The Actress Had The Last Laugh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the IIFA Awards. (Image courtesy: deepveer.video)

Dear Internet, the joke's on you. Actress Deepika Padukone found two memes from her and Ranveer Singh's IIFA Awards outing, which she thought were worth sharing with her Instafam. Deepika posted a viral meme comparing Ranveer Singh's hairdo with that of Despicable Me character Agnes on her Instagram story and also revealed that in her opinion, Ranveer pulled off that hairstyle better. The second meme was aimed at her dress - yes, the elaborate lavender outfit with a gossamer tulle hood and a soft feather trail by Gaurav Gupta - which was compared to a mop. Deepika dismissed the second meme with an ROFL GIF.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's Instagram stories here:

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Who's laughing now, eh?

Deepika Padukone is getting her meme game on point these days. The 33-year-old actress recently posted two cartoon illustrations describing her life with husband Ranveer Singh - one on their eating habits and the other on their sleep pattern.

Here are the two posts:

At the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards or the IIFA Awards, Ranveer Singh won Best Actor trophy for his role in "Padmaavat". Deepika, nominated for the same film, lost the Best Actress prize to Alia Bhatt, who won for Raazi. IIFA celebrated 20 years of its completion with a set of Special Awards, where Deepika won Best Actress prize for her 2013 film Chennai Express.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, in which Deepika Padukone has a special appearance as Ranveer's onscreen wife. They play Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in the movie. Before that, Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak, in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor.

