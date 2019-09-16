Ranveer Singh Is Deepika Padukone's 'Trashcan'. It's All In This Adorable Meme

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at the airport

Highlights Deepika Padukone shared a meme tagging Ranveer "Hahahahahaha," was Ranveer's reaction the comments section Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for '83 in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone is a fan of memes. No, really! On Monday afternoon, the 33-year-old actress tagged husband Ranveer Singh in an Instagram comic illustration by an unverified profile named 'Comfy Comics' to make a point. "That's us," she captioned her post, which adorably illustrates a conversation between a couple: "I can't finish the rest" (says she, in this case Deepika) and hands over the contents of her plate to the guy (who is Ranveer in Deepika's reference). "Open wide, trashcan," she says in the dialogue bubble. Ranveer Singh was quick to spot the post and totally agreed with Deepika. "Hahahahahaha, basic," wrote Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone's post garnered almost 3 lakh likes in an hour. Here's what she shared.

Needless to say that Deepika Padukone is a fitness expert but she also loves cakes, chocolate and French-fries (it's all in her Instagram posts). With a throwback photo earlier this year, Deepika said that she's "forever hungry and nothing's changed" when Ranveer Singh literally vouched for that: "I can vouch for that. Nothing's changed."

Meanwhile, every so often Deepika and Ranveer posts on Instagram and gets busy with social media PDA. Only recently, Deepika revealed she just found out what Ranveer plans to do when she will "nag" him.

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer's post.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika has also filmed portions of Ranveer's '83, in which she will feature as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's cricket drama, which is an onscreen representation of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

