What Deepika Padukone Thinks Ranveer Singh Will Do When She 'Nags' Him

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights "I feel like this is how you'll tune out when I nag you," wrote Deepika Deepika and Ranveer will co-star in '83 The couple were last seen together in "Padmaavat"

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's conversations on Instagram never fail to amaze us and the reason we brought this up today is because Deepika left the most hilarious comment on her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's post. Ranveer, who recently became the brand ambassador for a speaker brand, announced his association with the brand on Instagram and he posted a picture, in which he could be seen wearing the headphones. Deepika, chanced upon the opportunity to tease Ranveer and she wrote: "I feel like this is how you'll tune out when I nag you."

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post here:

Here's a screenshot of what Deepika wrote:

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer's post.

Deepika entertained us with her tongue and cheek humour in another post shared by Ranveer. The "Padmaavat" actress commented: "Get some for the home na? Kuch paise bach jayenge."

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer's post.

Ranveer and Deepika, have co-starred in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, "Padmaavat" and Bajirao Mastaani - all of which were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. '83 will be Ranveer and Deepika's first collaborative project after getting married. The couple got married in December 2018.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak , which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film. She will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Roma Dev in Kabir Khan's '83. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" remains her last release.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's musical Gully Boy. He will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the sports drama '83, which will showcase the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.