IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress, Ranveer Singh Takes Best Actor Prize

The 20th edition of the IIFA Awards (International Indian Film Academy Awards) ended with a bang last night with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and others scoring winning trophies in their respective categories. Alia Bhatt's Raazi was awarded the Best Film while the 26-year-old actress, who was critically acclaimed for portraying the role of a spy in the espionage drama, took home the Best Actress IIFA Award. Ranveer Singh was on cloud nine as he was handed the Best Actor IIFA award for his villainous role as Alauddin Khilji in the period piece Padmaavat. Both Raazi and Padmaavat had 10 nominations each, second highest after AndhaDhun. AndhaDhun, which held the highest number of IIFA nominations with 13 nods, fetched the Best Director award for Sriram Raghavan.

Vicky Kaushal, who also featured in Raazi, won the Best Supporting Actor award for Sanju - the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari won in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Padmaavat.

Actress Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut was welcomed with the Best Debut Actress IIFA Award for Kedarnath while her contemporary Ishaan Khatter took home the Best Debut Actor trophy for Dhadak.

To celebrate 20 years of the IIFA Awards, special awards were also given out with Deepika Padukone winning the Special Award for Best Actress for Chennai Express. Ranbir Kapoor won the Special Award for Best Actor for Barfi. The IIFA Special Awards were also handed out to Rajkumar Hirani who was named Best Director for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while Bollywood cheered for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai as it won a Special Award as the Best Film of the last 20 years category, reported news agency ANI.

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema Award was handed to veteran choreographer Saroj Khan with Madhuri Dixit paying a heart-felt tribute to Ms Khan. Meanwhile, master of comedy Jagdeep, beloved for his hilarious turns in Sholay, Brahmachari, Andaz Apna Apna and other films, was also presented with a special award for his phenomenal work in cinema and acting.

Best film - Raazi

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun)

Best Actress- Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Actor - Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Supporting Actress - Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat)

Best Supporting Actor - Vicky Kaushal for (Sanju)

Best Debut Actor - Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak)

Best Debut Actress - Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)

Best Story - Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao (AndhaDhun)

Best Music Direction - Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Zack Knight (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dhadak)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro from Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for (Ae Watan from Raazi)

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema - Saroj Khan and Jagdeep

