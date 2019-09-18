IIFA Awards 2019: Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari And Others Dazzle On Green Carpet

Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari on the green carpet.

Highlights This is the 20th edition of the IIFA Awards Sara Ali Khan opted for a white ball gown Tahira Kashyap, Preity Zinta and others opted for sleek gowns

Bollywood celebrities put their most fashionable foot forward at the 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (popularly known as the IIFA Awards), which are being hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana among other stars lead the celeb roll call for the night. The fashion choices for the nights veered between ball gown and sleek outfits. Madhuri Dixit made heads turn in a red gown. Sara Ali Khan showed up in a pristine white ball gown while Radika Apte looked stunning a cream gown with a billowing silhouette. Preity Zinta dazzled the green carpet in a gold outfit.

Madhuri Dixit on the green carpet.

Sara Ali Khan, made her debut appearance at the IIFA Awards count. Sara looked stunning in a white gown with a billowing silhouette and she tied her hair in a bun.

Sara Ali Khan at the green carpet.

Radhika Apte happily posed for the shutterbugs. Aditi Rao Hydari on the green carpet. Preity Zinta at the green carpet.

Mouni Roy looked pretty in a mint-coloured outfit.

Tahira Kashyap looked pretty in a pink gown. The spectacles certainly gave her look an edgy appeal.

Tahira Kashyap at the green carpet.

Neena Gupta at the IIFA Awards green carpet.

Veere Di Wedding co-stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania were all smiles as they posed together.

Swara Bhasker with Shikha Talsania

The men's section was well-represented by Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Mukesh Bhatt, Rahul Bose and Jim Sarbh. Most of them opted for formal outfits.

Vicky Kaushal was all smiles.

Ayushmann Khurrana at the green carpet.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza looked perfect together.

Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta were seen catching up before the show.

Ayushmann with Neena Gupta.

Here are some more pictures from the green carpet:

Arpita Khan Sharma with Aayush Sharma.

Karan Johar opted for his staple black.

Performers' list for the Bollywood's biggest awards night includes stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. Two-films-old Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath and Simmba) is all set to enthrall the audience with her dance moves.

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti were roped in as hosts for the IIFA awards. For the first time, the IIFA Awards took place in Mumbai. Last year, the event was hosted in Bangkok. IIFA Awards started with a bang earlier this week with IIFA Rocks event, where technical awards were also handed out.

