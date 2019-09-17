IIFA Rocks 2019: AndhaDhun Biggest Winner At Technical Awards

Sriram Raghavan collected the Best Screenplay award at IIFA Rocks (courtesy iifa)

Highlights AndhaDhun got the highest number of IIFA nominations - 13 It already won in four technical categories at the IIFA Rocks 'Tumbbad' and 'Padmaavat' won in two technical categories each

Sriram Raghavan's crime-thriller AndhaDhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte, won big at the Technical Awards at Monday's IIFA Rocks, which has always been a preceding award ceremony as part of the IIFA Awards format. AndhaDhun, which received the highest number of nods in 13 categories overall (main categories and the technical categories) when the nominations were announced, scored four prizes in the technical categories on Monday night. After its win in four technical categories yesterday, AndhaDhun will compete for nine key categories at the main IIFA Awards on Wednesday. Meanwhile, it's safe to say that AndhaDhun took a great start with its score at the IIFA Rocks.

At yesterday's Technical Awards, director Sriram Raghavan won the Best Screenplay award for AndhaDhun along with Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. AndhaDhun's Best Editing Award went to Pooja Ladha Surti while the Best Background Score prize was taken by Daniel B George for the movie. Ajay Kumar PB won in the Sound Mixing category for AndhaDhun.

For the main IIFA Awards, AndhaDhun's nominations include categories like Best Film, Best Actor for Ayushmann Khurrana, Best Actress for Tabu and Best Director for Sriram Radhavan. Earlier this year, Ayushmann received his Best Actor National Award for AndhaDhun, an honour he shared with Vicky Kaushal, who also won the award for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period piece Padmaavat and historical horror-thriller Tumbbad won in two categories each - Padmaavat fetched the Best Cinematography prize for Sudeep Chatterjee while Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi Tommaar took home the Best Choreography award for Ghoomar. Tumbbad won in the Special Effects and Sound Design categories. Another of Ayushmann Khurrana's film Badhaai Ho fetched the Best Dialogue award for Akshat Ghildial.

Meanwhile, Padmaavat and Raazi received the second highest number of IIFA nominations with 10 each. Padmaavat has already won in two categories at the technical awards and has eight more categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Ranveer Singh) and Best Actress (Deepika Padukone) to look forward to. Raazi, which wasn't nominated in any technical category, will also fight for awards in 10 categories including Best Film, Best Director (Meghna Gulzar), Best Actress (Alia Bhatt) and Best Actor (Vicky Kaushal).

While Tumbbad's nominations were restricted to the technical categories, Badhaai Ho can expect to win in five categories including Best Film, Best Director (Amit Sharma), Best Actress (Neena Gupta) and Best Supporting Actress for Surekha Sikri, who won a National Award for the same.

The IIFA Rocks on Monday set the stage for the 20th edition of the IIFA Awards scheduled for Wednesday night. Bollywood's big awards night will be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana while blockbuster performances by the likes of Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan will make it a night to remember.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.