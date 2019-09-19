Who Cares About Heels, Asks Swara Bhasker. Not Neena Gupta - She Picks Sneakers

Swara Bhasker and Neena Gupta on IIFA Awards 2019 green carpet.

Sneakers > heels - Neena Gupta and Swara Bhasker's green carpet stories from the IIFA Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday night proves it. Neena Gupta paired shiny sneakers with her neon green cold shoulder dress (courtesy daughter Masaba) while Swara Bhasker wore Avaro Figlio with Christian Louboutin pumps. After posing for the media, Swara found it rather difficult to walk around in those gorgeous looking heels and she decided to step out of it. Caught on camera, Swara Bhasker explained on Instagram, "Of course that happened! My life long enmity with heels continues... errmmm... onto the red carpet!"

On the other hand, Badhaai Ho star Neena Gupta walked through the evening nonchalantly in her comfy dress and sneakers. Designer Masaba shared her mother's thoughts behind last night's green carpet look on social media: "'Mujhe gown nahin chahiye or heels ka shauk toh hai hi nahin' - Neena ji for the IIFA Awards this evening in a custom House Of Masaba neon cold shoulder with some sneakers she found."

Style icons like Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor have frequently ditched heels in the favour of sneakers for comfy outings. Remember both Deepika and Sonam opted for sneakers for their glitzy wedding receptions?

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards or the IIFA Awards was a star-studded event with celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan among others in attendance.

Katrina, Salman, Ranveer and Sara also performed at the award ceremony, which was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana with his brother Aparshakti.

