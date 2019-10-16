Ranveer Singh Helpfully Decodes Deepika Padukone's 'Is This The Time To Come Home' Look

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights Ranveer frequently comments on Deepika's Instagram posts "I know that look," wrote Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh and Deepika will share screen space in '83

Ranveer Singh is killing us with his humour (yet again). The actor, who never misses an opportunity to comment on his wife Deepika Padukone's Instagram posts, did it again and we are absolutely loving it. Deepika Padukone has incessantly been posting pictures from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram profile and in one of the pictures, the actress can be seen staring intensely at the camera. The actress looks gorgeous as always in the picture but Ranveer Singh's comment on the post clearly stole our hearts away. Ranveer reviewed his wife's look and wrote: "I know that look." He added, "This is the 'Is this any time to come home?' glare." If you thought Ranveer's comment was hillarious, wait till you see his Lootera co-star Sonakshi Sinha's comment. "Oh no, baba's in trouble," Sonakshi Sinha wrote jokingly.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Here's a screenshot Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's comments:

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on the post.

Screenshot of Sonakshi Sinha's comment on Deepika's post.

Wait, it gets better! Ranveer continued reviewing Deepika's looks. In a separate post, Deepika could be seen wearing vintage styled clothes and could be seen posing with a hand on her face. But Ranveer being Ranveer, described this look in the quirkiest way possibly. He wrote: "That look when the rassam is on its way to the table."

Check out the post and the comment here:

Screenshot of Ranveer Singh's comment on the post.

This is not the first time that Ranveer has reviewed Deepika's wardrobe. How can we forget his ROFL "Sindhi bahu" comment, or when the Lootera actor described futuristic Deepika's silver pants as "patloon."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone wrapped the schedule of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak while Ranveer Singh has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline. The couple will also be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's '83, a film on India's 1983 World Cup win, which stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Deepika as Kapil Dev's wife Romi.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.