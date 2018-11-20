Colour Coordinated Again, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Fly To Bengaluru

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh photographed at the Mumbai airport

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika took an early flight to Bengaluru The couple will host a reception in Bengaluru tomorrow The couple were colour coordinated in white

Oh, how much we love to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh time and again! On Tuesday morning, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took an early flight to Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown). The couple flew off to Bengaluru a day before their first wedding reception, which will reportedly be held at The Leela. The couple were a vision in white - Deepika looked pristine in a cream salwar suit with a self-worked dupatta while Ranveer opted for a printed bandhgala to go with his white kurta-pant combo. The new bride was spotted wearing her mangalsutra and she also added heavy traditional chandbalis to enhance her elegant look. The only pop of colour added to her look was with the traditional bright red choodas.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for Bengaluru

Needless to say that the newlyweds stepped out in Sabyasachi couture, who is their designated wedding designer. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a vision in white!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for Bengaluru

The couple walked in to the airport premises hand-in-hand and was escorted to the gates by heavy security. With the presence of less paparazzi this time, the couple posed for the cameras patiently before entering through the gates.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for Bengaluru

On Monday, the couple made a quick trip to Deepika's Prabhadevi apartment, where they are expected to shift in for the interim period before they zero in on a new property.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh outside her house in Mumbai

After wrapping their Italy wedding festivities, the newlyweds touched down in Mumbai on Sunday. Deepika and Ranveer walked away with smiles despite being mobbed at the airport by the flocking paparazzi. Later, they greeted the shutterbugs outside Ranveer's house in Khar. They were spotted in coordinated outfits even then.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

Deepika reportedly zeroed in The Leela for her Bengaluru reception as it houses her favourite Italian restaurant. The couple will also host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in Bollywood. Deepika and Ranveer had two wedding ceremonies in Italy in the presence of close friends and family.