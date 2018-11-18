Seen This Pic Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Posing With The Bhavnanis?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with the Bhavnani family. (Image courtesy: deepveerkishaadia)

We have a treat for all the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fans out there. We chanced upon another fab picture from the couple's dreamy wedding album, which features the bride and groom posing with the other members of the Bhavnani family and we don't think it could have been more perfect. In the picture, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen posing along Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, his mother Anju Bhavnani and his sister Ritika Bhavnani. The picture appears to be from the traditional South Indian ceremony, which was performed as per Konkani rituals. In the picture, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen dressed traditional South Indian outfits. Deepika can be seen wearing a gold kanjeevaram saree by Sabyasachi, while Ranveer can be seen dressed in a veshti, kurta and angavastram (a traditional South Indian outfit). The latest addition to the Bhavnani family, Deepika can be seen happily holding hands with her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani's hands. Too much love in a single frame!

After a dreamy Italian wedding, Deepika and Ranveer returned to Mumbai on Sunday morning. The newlyweds were greeted by the paparazzi and their fans at the Mumbai airport. The couple even met the photographers outside Ranveer's Mumbai residence. Both, Ranveer and Deepika were seen twinning in cream coloured outfits, designed by Sabyasachi, who was also the official wedding couturier. Deepika, wore a cream suit which she paired with a silk red dupatta , while Ranveer was dressed in a cream kurta pajama set and a red printed jacket.

Deepika, 32, married Ranveer, 33, in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals on November 14. They also had a North Indian wedding on November 15. Ranveer and Deepika had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple shared their wedding pictures together on social media on Thursday night.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding festivities will continue with the receptions, which will take place on November 21 and 28 in Bengaluru and Mumbai, respectively.