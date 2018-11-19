Newlyweds Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Resume Mumbai Life. See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed in Mumbai

Italy wedding done, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted navigating Maximum City in their car a day after they returned from Italy. The paparazzi spotted the newlywed couple outside Deepika's house in Mumbai's Prabhadevi and could only get a few glimpses of them seated together at the back of the car. Deepika and Ranveer were colour coordinated in white - while Ranveer wore a kurta, Deepika sported a white outfit and accessorised with minimal jewellery, including her mangalsutra. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in Italy on November 14 and November 15, after which they touched down in Mumbai on November 18.

Here are pictures of Deepika and Ranveer from their Monday outing.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh outside her house in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh outside her house in Mumbai

Ahead of their wedding, it was reported that Ranveer and Deepika will move into the actress' Prabhadevi apartment till they finalise on a new property.

At the Mumbai airport on Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer were greeted by a huge crowd of paparazzi. The couple were escorted through the airport gates to their car by heavy security, when they appeared to be mobbed by the waiting fans and shutterbugs. But both Deepika and Ranveer greeted the paps with folded hands before taking off in their cars.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport

Later on Sunday, the couple sliced out time to meet and greet the paps from inside Ranveer's building premises.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh outside his Mumbai house

On the day of their North Indian wedding, Deepika and Ranveer officially released their wedding pictures on their respective Instagram accounts, which went crazy viral in no time. Ahead of that, they maintained a strict no-photos policy for their Italy wedding festivities.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will make their first official appearance as a married couple on the evening of their Bengaluru reception scheduled for November 21. They will also host another reception in Mumbai for their industry friends on November 28.