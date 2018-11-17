For Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, More Wishes Pour In From Her Team. See Pics

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Courtesy shaleenanathani)

New pictures from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Italy wedding surfaced on social media on Saturday evening. Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani and her personal trainer Nam treated us to new photos from the couple's Konkani wedding, which took place on November 14. Shaleena congratulated the couple with a new picture from the wedding album and wrote: "Congratulations... Tons of love and happiness." Deepika's trainer Nam, who was also part of the wedding festivities that took place in Italy's Lake Como, shared a picture on his Instagram handle congratulating the couple and thanking them for an "incredible week". "Congratulations. Thank you for having shared this incredible week with us. Wish you love and happiness forever. Peace." The newlyweds can be seen sharing the frame with Nam and photographer Errikos Andreou. Wedding planner Vandana Mohan also shared a picture with the newly-married couple and captioned it: "Anything I say seems not enough. So thank you"

Take a look at all the photos from Deepika and Ranveer's Konkani wedding:

On Friday evening, Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav posted a picture of of the couple sharing the frame with the baaratis - his mother Anju Bhavnani, his team and other friends. Nitasha captioned the photo "Us and ours."

Sabyasachi - official couturier for Deepika and Ranveer's wedding, also shared a picture of the couple from the choodaceremony. Ranveer can be seen wearing a dark green kurta and pyjama with a Nehru jacket from the house of Sabyasachi while Deepika appeared to be dressed in a long suit.

A photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was also tweeted by news agency ANI, where the newlyweds can be seen posing for picture with the ladkiwale featuring Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani, celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou and others.

Visual of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh with their friends & family after getting married. They got married in a two-day function on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/L77IL7f3it — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding at Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como in Italy was an intimate affair, which was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. The couple had a South Indian wedding as per Konkani rituals on Wednesday, which was followed by a North Indian wedding on Thursday.

Deepika and Ranveer are expected to be back in India over the weekends. The couple will host two receptions - one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru and other in Mumbai. The couple will reportedly make their first public appearance as a married couple at their Bengaluru reception.