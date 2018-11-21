First Pic Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Ahead Of Bengaluru Reception. What's The Word? Gorgeous

Deepika and Ranveer, just like this forever

Highlights Deepika was stunning in a gold saree Ranveer opted for a black bandhgala Deepika and Ranveer's first wedding reception is in Bengaluru

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released a breathtaking photo of themselves ahead of their Bengaluru reception on Wednesday evening. Deepika was stunning in a gold saree while Ranveer complemented her in a bandhgala. The vintage-style portrait is absolutely stunning - what a gorgeous couple. Just like at their Italy wedding, Deepika and Ranveer are also expected to maintain a strict no-photos policy inside the reception venue in the actress' hometown as well. As of Wednesday morning, security had also been tightened around The Leela in Bengaluru. Deepika zeroed in on The Leela as the reception venue reportedly because it houses her favourite Italian restaurant.

Ahead of their reception on Wednesday, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted heading to the venue in the afternoon. Paparazzi could only manage a few glimpses of the couple seated in the back of the car.

Deepika Padukone flew in to Bengaluru with Ranveer Singh and his family on Tuesday, on the evening of which they shared stunning photos from their wedding ceremonies in Italy. They had a South Indian wedding as per Konkani rituals on November 14, which was followed by a North Indian wedding as per Sindhi traditions on November 15. They also posted pictures from the mehendi.

Soon after checking into Deepika's Bengaluru home, the couple waved at shutterbugs waiting outside the lit up Padukone residence from the balcony. Earlier in the day, they were spotted at Mumbai airport in colour-coordinated outfits. Deepika and Ranveer returned to Mumbai after their Italy wedding festivities on November 18.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave for Bengaluru

Ranveer and Deepika with the Bhavnani's and Padukone's last night 3

(tfs @RanveeriansFC) #MrandMrsDeepVeerpic.twitter.com/C3OS2zX2bd — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) November 21, 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will also host another reception for their film industry friends in Mumbai on November 28.