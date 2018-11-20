Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's New Instagram Update Is Even Cuter Than The Last

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone might not have shared pictures from Ranveer Singh and Deepika's wedding, but she updated her Instagram bio with a new hashtag, which clearly reflects her excitement. Anisha Padukone's Instagram profile now reads "DeepVeerWale." Anisha also added two emoticons of a bride and a groom along with the hashtag. Previously, Anisha Padukone had changed her Instagram bio to "#Ladkiwale." Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had an intimate wedding at Italy's Lake Como on November 14 and 15. The newlyweds flew off to Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, where they will be hosting a reception on November 21.

Take a look at Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio.

A screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio. A screenshot of Anisha Padukone's Instagram bio.

On Tuesday morning, Deepika and Ranveer were seen twinning in white outfits, designed by Sabyasachi, who was also the official wedding couturier. Take a look at the pictures here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding in Italy's Lake Como had a strict no-photos policy rule but the couple made up for it by sharing lovely pictures from their Konkani as well as the Anand Karaj ceremonies.

These are the pictures from the traditional South Indian wedding, which was held on November 14.

Ranveer and Deepika also had a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, which was held on November 15. Here are the pictures:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple's wedding festivities will continue with the receptions, which will take place on November 21 and 28 in Bengaluru and Mumbai, respectively.