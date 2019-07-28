Deepika Padukone's Post For Husband Ranveer Singh Is Just Too Cute

Deepika Padukone Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika Padukone added a photo to her Instagram diaries The photo also features her husband Ranveer Singh "Us," Deepika captioned the picture

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are one of the most loved-up couples of Bollywood, frequently express their love for each other through adorable posts on their respective Instagram profiles and a recent one by Deepika is not an exception. Deepika Padukone, who flew back to Mumbai recently after completing the shooting schedule for film '83 in London, shared a throwback picture featuring Ranveer Singh, in which the couple can be seen enjoying quality time during a photoshoot. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Ranveer and Deepika look much in love with each other in this picture. While Deepika has returned to Mumbai, Ranveer is still shooting for the film in the United Kingdom.

Going by the post, the picture appears to be from the Hello Hall of Fame Awards, which was held in March. Deepika walked the red carpet in a white gown and was awarded the Entertainer of the Year (Female). Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a black suit with floral prints at the event and was conferred with the Superstar Of The Year award.

Sharing the post, which received over seven lakh likes in just an hour, Deepika wrote: "Us."

Deepika Padukone's Instafam are going crazy over the photo as they flooded her post with comments such as "Cutest couple" and "Most powerful couple in Bollywood." "Best couple ever!" wrote on user on Instagram while other commented: "Are you missing Ranveer?"

Ranveer and Deepika dated for six years before they got married in Italy last year in November. They first married as per Konkani traditions and then as per Sindhi rituals in the picturesque Lake Como. Meanwhile, take a look at Ranveer-Deepika's social media PDA here:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, in which Ranveer plays the lead role of Kapil Dev while Deepika has been roped in for a special appearance as his onscreen wife.

